Park Tudor's push for perfection led by Harvard-bound quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS — The Park Tudor Panthers are still playing football into this second weekend of November and one of their nine seniors is among the best athletes on any field anywhere in Indiana.

Park Tudor quarterback D.J. Gordon has led the Panthers to an unbeaten 2023, including their second straight sectional title.

"I don't know if there's anybody who can ever outwork the kid," Panthers head coach Spencer Summerville said.

Gordon says it all comes down to a love for the game and his team.

"We all really love this game. Everyone on the team is committed to each other and committed to this game to commit to that goal," Gordon said.

He's proven to be a leader in the huddle and on the sideline as well.

"(He) definitely sets the tone for us with the workman's attitude," Summerville said. "Being an extension of the coaching staff again, if you don't buy into what we're preaching, then you're not gonna be able to relay it to somebody else."

Gordon says leadership is a natural trait for him given his desire to see others succeed.

"I feel like it's not really something I tried to do. I don't necessarily try to be a leader," Gordon said. "I just really care about everyone on the team, and I genuinely care about them getting better. I want to I want to see everybody succeed."

Gordon's athletic abilities are clear from the very first look every bit of a modern dual threat quarterback. He has more than 50 touchdowns this season, half passing and half rushing,

Gordon's future is just as impressive next fall, he'll be playing football at Harvard, following his big sister to the famed Ivy League campus.

"I knew Harvard is where I wanted to be — the coaching staff, the people, the atmosphere, the game day atmosphere, I mean, everything about Harvard just just stood out to me," Gordon said. "That's why I chose Harvard to be the place I'm going to be for the next four years.