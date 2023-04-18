Indiana Fever introduce Grace Berger

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever officially welcomed former IU guard Grace Berger to the team on Tuesday. The Fever selected Berger with the no. 7 overall draft pick in the first round of last week’s WNBA draft.

Berger arrived in Indianapolis on Monday, and got right into her first workout with some of the Fever coaching staff. She met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the excitement surrounding the draft, her early memories of attending Fever games as a kid from Louisville, and what she’s looking forward to in her rookie season.

WRTV’s Brad Brown had a chance to talk with Berger and Fever General Manager Lin Dunn about how the draft pick came together, and what Grace brings to the team as it continues its rebuilding for the 2023 season.

The Fever’s no. 1 overall pick, Aliyah Boston from the University of South Carolina, is expected to be in Indy at the start of next week for her official introductions and the start of the team’s preseason mini-camp.