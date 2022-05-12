Castroneves Drive unveiled inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday included another special moment at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 4-time and reigning Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves.

A new sign marking "Castroneves Drive" was unveiled inside the IMS oval.

It is the speedway's former 4th Street, near the IMS Museum, now renamed in honor of the race's latest 4-time winner.

"I feel humbled and honored,” Castroneves said. “It makes me come to this race track every day thinking about everything I've been doing is worth it. I hope the and realize that without them I wouldn't be where I am today.”

"Foyt Drive" sits just up the road. 4-time champs Rick Mears and Al Unser have suites named after them in Gasoline Alley.

The first day of practice for this year's Indianapolis 500 is on Tuesday, May 17.