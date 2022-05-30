Celebrating the 2022 Indy 500 champions at the victory banquet

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 is over and drivers, families and teams are gathering for one more celebration.
The Indy 500 Victory Banquet is at the J.W. Marriott in Indianapolis.
Watch the videos in the players above as WRTV talks with the drivers and teams.
TOP STORIES: Boaters find massive snake in Brookville Lake | Lawrence North freshman, 15, who died at sports practice identified | 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67 | Cause of death released for young boy found dead in suitcase in rural Washington Co. | Officials explain how gunman entered Texas classroom, killing 19 students, 2 teachers