Watch
SportsIndy 500

Actions

Celebrating the 2022 Indy 500 champions at the victory banquet

WRTV's Brad Brown talks with Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson ahead of the victory banquet.
Marcus Ericsson
Posted at 6:38 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 18:38:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 is over and drivers, families and teams are gathering for one more celebration.

The Indy 500 Victory Banquet is at the J.W. Marriott in Indianapolis.

Watch the videos in the players above as WRTV talks with the drivers and teams.

TOP STORIES: Boaters find massive snake in Brookville Lake | Lawrence North freshman, 15, who died at sports practice identified | 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67 | Cause of death released for young boy found dead in suitcase in rural Washington Co. | Officials explain how gunman entered Texas classroom, killing 19 students, 2 teachers

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!