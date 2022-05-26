County music star Blake Shelton named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music star and coach on "The Voice", Blake Shelton, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 106th Indianapolis 500.

With the role of grand marshal, Shelton will give the command for drivers to report to their cars during the pre-race ceremonies. He will also walk the red carpet before the event near the Pagoda.

“Blake is a country music powerhouse and good friend of motorsports fans everywhere,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “For both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC, his winning energy will be a perfect fit for the intensity of ‘The Greatest Spectacle of Racing.’”

Shelton is a five-time Academy of Country Music award winner and 10-time Country Music Association award winner.

He is coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a guest of rookie driver Jimmie Johnson. Together the duo designed Johnson's helmet for the race.