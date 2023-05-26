Watch Now
SportsIndy 500

Actions

Indy native Angela Brown to sing 'God Bless America' at Sunday's Indy 500

angela brown.JPG
Angela Brown/Photo Provided
angela brown.JPG
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 07:49:24-04

INDIANAPOLIS — World-renowned opera singer and Indianapolis-native Angela Brown will again sing "God Bless America" at this year's running of the Indy 500.

Brown last performed at the race in 2017 for the 101st Indy 500.

“I’m excited to be part of the global experience that is the Indianapolis 500,” Brown said.

Brown unites opera, pops and gospel in one sensational voice and has graced the leading opera and symphonic stages across six continents.

“Angela is a tremendous talent and once again will sing a fantastic rendition of ‘God Bless America’ for our fans, both at the track and watching from home on NBC,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As a Hoosier, she knows just how much the Indy 500 means to all of us, and you will hear that passion in her voice and performance.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO LEARN MORE