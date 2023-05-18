Stephanie Beatriz named grand marshal of 107th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the grand marshal for the 107th running of the race on May 28 — and for Disney fans it is a familiar name (or should we say voice?).

Stephanie Beatriz, acclaimed actress and voice of Mirabel in the smash hit movie Encanto will be this year's grand marshal.

As grand marshal, Beatriz will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies and will walk the Indy 500 red carpet. The command will be shown live on NBC’s Race Day broadcast, which kicks off at 11 a.m. (ET) and runs all the way through the Indy 500 checkered flag.

“Stephanie has starred in dozens of popular shows and movies in recent years, and we’re anticipating the release of ‘Twisted Metal’ later this summer on Peacock,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “She brings a fresh energy and excitement to pre-race ceremonies that both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock will appreciate.”

“Encanto” won Best Animated Feature film at the 94th Academy Awards. Beatriz and the cast performed the hit "We Don’t Talk About Bruno” during the award show. She recently reprised her role of “Mirabel” on stage at the Hollywood Bowl for “Encanto Live,” the film-to-concert experience for Disney+.

Beatriz also played fan favorite “Detective Rosa Diaz” on the Golden Globe Award-winning NBC comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Over eight seasons, her standout performance earned rave reviews and awards, including the 2018 Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series and a 2015 SAG Nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

As a bisexual Latina, Beatriz is passionate about advocacy of LGBTQ+ rights and the visibility and celebration of Latinos in the entertainment industry. She was recently honored in New York City by the Hispanic Federation. She resides in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter.