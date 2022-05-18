Tatiana Calderon's dream in the making

INDIANAPOLIS — Tatiana Calderon won't be on the grid this year at the Indianapolis 500.
But one day, she is hoping to have her face enshrined in the Borg Warner trophy.
WRTV met her in the A1 garage in Gasoline Alley, home to AJ Foyt Racing.
You can watch the full story in the player above.
