WHAT IT TAKES: Keeping the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track clean

INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Woods has been working at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 27 years and for the last 15 years he's keeping the track clean has been his pride and joy.

"I don't want anything out there. I want that track to look spotless when I come in, when they get cars on the track. If there were a piece of paper or something that would drive me nuts, I just don't want anything out there so when they come here to clean track," Woods said.

Around the track Woods is known as "Hollywoody," because if there's a crash or damage to the track, he's the guy you'll see cleaning and fixing it as quickly as he can.

He said during the race he might go 80mph down the front stretch to get the marbles, what they call rubber, cleaned up quickly. Most of the time though, before and after races he takes it nice and slow.

"It would take me about eight hours to clean the track," Woods said.

Woods is the facility supervisor, so the sweeper truck is essentially his office.

"Somebody’s calling me on the phone or on the radio 'Hey what's what do we need to do over here?" Woods said.

Woods says even after 27 years of working at IMS when all 33 cars line up and start their engines it's a moment that has him on the edge of his seat.