Where you can (and can't) park for this year's Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 is coming up this Sunday and there are lots of things to keep in mind if you’re planning to attend.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is expecting record crowds at Sunday's race, meaning parking will become a major issue — especially the closer it gets to race time.

According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's website, all parking zones, including infield parking lots, are sold out. If you were lucky enough to secure a spot, remember to bring your pre-purchased parking pass or you won't get in.

But if you weren't one of the lucky ones, you're going to have to get a little creative if you're still looking for parking for this year's Indy 500.

The Speedway Police Department has several parking restrictions throughout the town starting 6 p.m. on Thursday.

You can read the full press release with information on the restrictions below.



Uber or Lyft to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

If you are using a rideshare service, like Uber or Lyft, to get to the Indianapolis 500, you'll get dropped off near 16th and Polco, the Main Gate East.

If you are taking a taxi, you will be dropped off or picked up near 10th and Polco Street.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is also offering a shuttle service from the Indianapolis International Airport and downtown Indianapolis.

The shuttle from downtown Indianapolis will pick up and drop off at the Gate Ten Events & Parking, near Lucas Oil Stadium.

The round-trip shuttle pass is $50.