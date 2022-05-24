Watch
Indianapolis awarded NFL Combine in 2023, 2024; new fan experience planned

Gregory Payan/AP
The empty bench press at the 2018 NFL football scouting combine Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:21:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine will stay in Indianapolis in 2023 and 2024, the NFL and Visit Indy announced on Tuesday.

Indianapolis was awarded the combine during the league's spring meeting Tuesday in Atlanta. The city has hosted the combine since 1987.

This was the first time the event was put up to a bid, similar to the Super Bowl and NFL Draft.

The proposal for Indianapolis was submitted by Visit Indy, the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, the City of Indianapolis, IU Health and the Indiana Sports Corp alongside the Indianapolis Colts.

“Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective,” NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events Peter O'Reily said in a press release.

The bid for Indianapolis included a new fan experience outside Lucas Oil Stadium and a legacy program focused on mental health led by the Irsay Family and the Kicking the Stigma program.

