Indy NXT's HMD Motorsports to expand, move into former Brownsburg Marsh

BROWNSBURG — HMD Motorsports, 2021 team champions and 2022 driver champions in the INDY NXT by Firestone series have announced plans to expand their motorsports headquarters in Brownsburg.

The team fresh off a driver championship with Linus Lundqvist in the series formerly known as Indy Lights, plan to renovate the approximately 65,000 sq. ft. building located at 843 E. Main St., a former Marsh grocery store.

The building has been vacant since 2017.

The company is estimated to add multiple employees to the local community over the next five years as they look to increase their expansion in motorsports.

“We love the Town of Brownsburg as there are a ton of motorsports-related businesses and vendors in the area,” said General Manager Mike Maurini. “While the buildout is in progress, we are excited to move into our new headquarters and look forward to what the future holds for HMD Motorsports.”

“Brownsburg continues to thrive as the heartbeat of the racing community,” said Brownsburg Town Council President Travis Tschaenn. “HMD Motorsports’ commitment to growth and investment in our community will bring new, exciting employment opportunities and establish Brownsburg as a premier destination for the motorsports industry.”