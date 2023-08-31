2022 Indy NXT champion Linus Lundqvist inks deal with Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Indy NXT champion will go full-time racing in 2024.

Linus Lundqvist, who has run three races in 2023 as a fill in for Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing, will race for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2024.

The Swedish driver has signed a multi-year contract with CGR to run full-time in the IndyCar Series.

“Joining Chip Ganassi Racing is an absolute dream come true for me,” Lundqvist said. “Stepping up to race full time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and to do so with one of the most successful teams in the history of the championship, is the moment I’ve been working for throughout my career. It is hard to explain how much this means to me. I am incredibly grateful to Chip, Mike and to everyone who has backed me on this journey, including, of course, my family.”

Lundqvist, 24, won the INDY NXT by Firestone championship in 2022 with HMD Motorsports, winning five of the 14 races and seven poles.

“It’s terrific that the opportunity to hire Linus, a proven winner, plus the reigning 2022 Indy NXT by Firestone champion, is now a reality at Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Chip Ganassi Racing Managing Director Mike Hull. “He has shown that his on-track performance creates the racecraft separation that’s required in INDYCAR today. Growing together with Linus is what comes next.”

Lundqvist also won the 2020 Formula Regional Americas Championship, the 2018 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship and the 2016 Formula STCC Nordic Championship.