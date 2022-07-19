Cornelison returns to IMS, will sing National Anthem during Brickyard weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Cornelison, best known for singing "(Back Home Again in) Indiana" before the Indianapolis 500 and performing the national anthem for Chicago Blackhawks’ and Chicago Bears’ games, will sing the National Anthem before the Gallagher Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series race Saturday, July 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For six years, Cornelison has famously stepped into the shoes of Jim Nabors and provided fans with pre-race chills on Memorial Day weekend.

Now, he will lend his powerful voice to the National Anthem before some of the best drivers in the world hit the track.

“The national anthem is an integral, historic part of our pre-race pageantry and tradition,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As we welcome the NTT IndyCar Series back to IMS for another race on the road course, it’s fitting that Jim, who plays such a pivotal role in one of our Indianapolis 500 pre-race traditions, is also back at the Racing Capital of the World…”

The race weekend will feature races from the IndyCar Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.