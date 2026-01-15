President Trump to attend college football championship in Miami, reports say

MIAMI — President Donald Trump is planning to attend Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship between Indiana and Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, according to multiple reports.

Axios first reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join Trump at the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Miami Gardens. Hard Rock Stadium is about 25 miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

The game features undefeated Indiana (15-0) facing Miami (13-2) in what has become the most expensive national championship on record, with average ticket prices exceeding $4,300.

Trump's granddaughter, 18-year-old Kai Trump, committed to play golf at Miami after graduating from high school this spring. Rubio is a Miami native and longtime friend of Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal.

The president's attendance would mean enhanced security measures at the stadium.

This marks Trump's second college football appearance as president. In December, he participated in the coin toss at the Army-Navy game.

