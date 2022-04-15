Jack Keefer retires as head coach at Lawrence North after 46 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS — The second-winningest coach in Indiana boys' basketball history is stepping away from the sidelines.

After 46 seasons as the head coach at Lawrence North, and 50 seasons total, Jack Keefer has announced his retirement.

Keefer holds an 865-338 all-time record, with 804 wins coming as head coach of the Lawrence North Wildcats. He is a 2007 inductee into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and winner of four state championships, and one national championship with the Wildcats.

Coach Keefer has had 17 players named to the Indiana All-Star team, including three McDonald’s All-American players. He coached Greg Oden, named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2006 and Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006.

Keefer boasts three, top ten first-round NBA draft picks (Eric Montross, Oden and Mike Conley).

“Mr. Jack Keefer represents Lawrence Excellence and he values the students and families that we serve," Lawrence North Principal, Mr. Brett Crousore said. "His longstanding dedication to helping you people better themselves through his guidance will be a major part of his legacy.”

“Coach Keefer has had a long-lasting positive impact on our school and community since the doors opened in 1976," Lawrence North High School Athletic Director, Mr. Mike Penrose said. "He understands the importance of education-based athletics for young people. He and his teams have volunteered at many community service events over the years. Moreover, for someone who has had his kind of success, he has been extremely humble. He showed me what it meant to be part of the “Wildcat Family” when I started my career at Lawrence North 28 years ago, and I will be forever grateful to have worked with such a wonderful coach, teacher and mentor."