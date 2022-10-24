Matt Ryans out as Colts starter, Sam Ehlinger named replacement

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have moved to start Sam Ehlinger as the quarterback in this Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, replacing Matt Ryan.

It will be Ehlinger's first start.

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich called the move "the best decision for our team."

Ryan is currently benched while he deals with a grade 2 shoulder separation injury.

WRTV Sports Reporter Brad Brown contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.