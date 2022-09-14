Watch Now
NASCAR returning to Indy road course in August 2023

Tyler Reddick crosses the Yard of Bricks to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
INDIANAPOLIS — The NASCAR schedule for 2023 was unveiled on Wednesday with yet another shakeup to the plans for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway visit.

After the race was held on the last weekend of July this year, the event will move to the weekend of August 11-13.

IndyCar drivers will again join NASCAR during the weekend for a triple-header of events on the road course.

The IndyCar drivers and Xfinity Series drivers will take to the 2.439-mile road course on Saturday, August 12. On Sunday, August 13, 2023, the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is scheduled.

The move returns the weekend back to the month of August, where the Brickyard began.

The Brickyard 400 took place annually in August since Jeff Gordon won the inaugural race Aug. 6, 1994, until Jimmie Johnson earned his first Brickyard victory on Aug. 6, 2006. The race weekend then took place in July or September for 16 of the last 17 years, with the exception being the first event with all three races on the road course in mid-August 2021.

“The Brickyard Weekend is such a unique event for race fans, with three exciting races among three top series on the IMS road course,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “August was the original home for the Brickyard 400 in 1994 and the original Brickyard Weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES together in 2021, so we’re happy to see the races return to a date that’s popular with fans and with plenty of history.”

It currently remains the only time the top two NASCAR series and North America’s top open-wheel racing series will compete at the same track on the same weekend, creating a dream motorsports menu for race fans.

Tyler Reddick won the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, AJ Allmendinger captured the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, and Alexander Rossi took the checkered flag in the Gallagher Grand Prix in late July during the 2022 Brickyard Weekend.

