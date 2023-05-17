New professional women's soccer league to launch in US in 2024, Indy on list of franchise locations

INDIANAPOLIS — A new women’s soccer league kicking off in August 2024 will have ties to Indianapolis.

The USL Super League was announced Tuesday will enter the fold at an equal ranking to the already existing National Women’s Soccer League.

"Our aim is to significantly expand opportunities in women’s soccer through strategic growth, build a pathway that connects talent with opportunity, and engage communities by celebrating a universal passion for the game expressed through local culture," Super League President Amanda Vandervort said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Indy Eleven announced their commitment to the league.

“I could not be more excited to bring the USL Super League to Indiana,” Indy Eleven Founder and Chairman Ersal Ozdemir said. “Our focus and commitment to women’s soccer was part of our vision and mission from day one. To create opportunities for girls and women in soccer is so important and we have been driven to, not only, provide those opportunities but to do so at the highest level. The USL Super League launching as a First Division, Top Tier, Elite major league puts it on par with the top levels of soccer across the globe. Our national team consistently dominates on the world stage, and we are invested in solidifying the foundation of soccer in the United States and in Indiana to make sure we continue to develop next level talent. I’m thrilled to have Indy Eleven play such an important part of this growth.”

The league has eight planned franchise ownership groups in Charlotte, Dallas, Lexington, Phoenix, Spokane, Tampa Bay, Tuscon and Washington D.C.

Indianapolis is one of five franchises this will join pending stadium agreements.

The new league said it hopes to close the “opportunity gap” between men’s and women’s professional soccer in the United States.

Indy Eleven are currently working toward breaking ground on a new stadium within a district in downtown called Eleven Park.

They originally planned to break ground this month.