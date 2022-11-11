Nuggets player robbed during visit to Indiana for game against Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr. was robbed while staying at an Indy hotel this week as the team played the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, according to multiple reports.

Around $8,000 in cash, two Louis Vuitton designer bags, a gold bracelet and a bible were stolen from Porter’s room at the Conrad in downtown Indy, according to an IMPD police report.

The theft happened on Tuesday, the day before Denver took on the Indiana Pacers.

Conrad Indianapolis provided the following statement to WRTV:

"The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests are of paramount importance and Conrad Indianapolis continues to make every effort to ensure all practices and standards are in line with strict safety and security regulations. We are working with the Indianapolis Police Department and cooperating fully with their investigation. All further inquiries should be addressed to the Indianapolis Police Department."