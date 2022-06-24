Pacers draft Mathurin with the sixth overall pick in NBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have selected Bennedict Mathurin with the No. 6 pick in tonight's NBA Draft.

Mathurin is a 20-year-old forward that played college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats. He was a consensus second-team All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year after his sophomore season.

Mathurin is originally from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Pacers also have the 31st and 58th picks in tonight's draft.

This story will be updated.