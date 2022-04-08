Watch
Pacers unveil event center plans next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

WRTV / Provided by Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Pacers Sports & Entertainment unveiled plans to build a three-story event center next door to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 16:08:00-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers Sports & Entertainment have unveiled their plans to construct a $20 million event center, named the Bicentennial Unity Plaza Entertainment Complex, next door to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the three-story center’s location would be 108 S. Delaware St. and include a speakeasy bar, a restaurant and an upper-level event space.

According to Daniel Lopez of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the space will be privately funded.

The plan, proposed by Plaza Entertainment, LLC will be heard and examined at a public hearing before the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission in May. Plaza Entertainment, LLC is a subsidiary of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

