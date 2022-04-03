Thad Matta to return to Butler University as men's basketball head coach

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University has announced that Thad Matta will return to serve as the men's basketball head coach for a second time.

Matta, a 1990 Butler graduate, will be reinstated to the position on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse, according to a news release from the university's athletics department.

"Butler is a special place, one that Barb, Ali, Emily and I each chose as our school,” said Matta in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to Butler and lead our men’s basketball program. There is a solid foundation in place and I’m confident that Butler will consistently be among the top programs in the BIG EAST. I can’t wait to attack the work we have in front of us and to be back on the sidelines at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Matta first began a 17-year career as a college head coach at Butler University during the 2000-2001 season.

That season, he was named 2000-01 Midwestern Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year after he led the Bulldogs to then-record of 24 wins. He also led the team to its win in a league regular-season championship and MCC tournament championship. the team also appeared in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Throughout his career, Matta has worked for Butler University, Ohio State and Xavier University. His teams won 20 or more games in 16 of 17 seasons and advanced to the NCAA tournament 13 times.

In 2007 and 2012, Ohio State reached the Final Four under Matta as head coach.

“Thad Matta is an exceptional choice to lead our men’s basketball program,” said Butler University President James Danko. “In Thad, Butler is getting a first-class person who has put together one of the strongest résumés in all of college basketball over the past few decades. He is a Bulldog who embodies the excellence and character that we hope all of our graduates aspire to achieve in their respective industries and daily life. Our basketball program is in great hands under Thad’s leadership.”

Matta also served as an academic coordinator and administrative assistant at Butler from 1991 to 1994 and as the top assistant to Barry Collier, current VP and director of athletics for Butler, during the 1999-2000 season.

“The success that Thad has achieved at every one of his programs speaks for itself,” said Collier. “He is a championship-caliber coach and recruiter who brings valuable experience and contagious energy to Butler. I have seen that personally in Thad as a player, assistant coach and head coach. The Matta Family – Thad, Barb, Ali and Emily – has a deep appreciation for Butler and I know they join all of the Butler community in how excited we are for what’s to come.”

He most recently spent the 2021-2022 season as the associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana University, where we worked alongside Mike Woodson, head coach and VP/director of athletics.