The Indianapolis Colts lose out on No. 1 draft pick due to Bears/Panthers trade

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts had a glimmer of hope that they’d be getting the No. 1 overall draft pick for the 2023 season by trading with the Chicago Bears.

However, that possibility has been taken away by none other than ex-head coach, Frank Reich, who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

According to the NFL, the Bears sent the first pick in the 2023 draft to the Panthers in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Panthers originally had the No. 9 pick. The colts currently hold the No. 4 pick.

The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and later confirmed by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A wide receiver was one of the biggest needs of the Bears’ for this season, and Moore has proven himself to be quite the star player.

According to the Carolina Panthers official website, Moore is the only NFL wide receiver with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons. He is tied for the most receptions of 50+ yards since 2018.

The Colts could have offered the same number of picks, along with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. According to the Colts’ official website, he caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns last season.

According to multiple media outlets, Moore was a determining factor of the deal, leaving the colts in a scary situation.

Both the Panthers and Colts are searching for a quarterback this season, so without the No. 1 draft pick, the Colts are potentially left with less options.

The hope now for Shane Steichen and team is that their first choice is still available four picks down the line. It’s hard telling how this will pan out for the Indianapolis Colts, but the silver lining is that there are many talented quarterbacks in the draft to choose from.