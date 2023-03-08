The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their complete 2023 coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts hired Shane Steichen as their new head coach after a 4-12-1 2022 season. The team has spent the last few weeks interviewing candidates for their coaching staff in hopes of turning the franchise around.
The Indianapolis Colts announced their official coaching staff for the 2023 season on March 7.
Most of these hires have been reported or speculated already. However, the announcement by the Colts verifies them.
The team’s offensive staff saw almost a complete rebuild, with wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne being one of the few coaches the team held onto.
Jim Bob Cooter has rejoined the team as offensive coordinator. He served as an offensive assistant in Indianapolis from 2009 through 2011.
Brian Mason has been hired as the special teams coordinator for the season. Mason was previously the special teams coordinator for Notre Dame.
Gus Bradley returns as the team’s defensive coordinator. Bradley was hired in the 2022 season under Frank Reich.
The Entire Colts Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Shane Steichen
- Defensive Coordinator: Gus Bradley
- Offensive Coordinator: Jim Bob Cooter
- Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Mason
- Offensive Quality Control – Wide Receivers: Brian Bratton
- Strength and Conditioning Assistant: Zane Fakes
- Assistant Special Teams: Joe Hastings
- Head Strength and Conditioning: Richard Howell
- Assistant to the Head Coach: TJ Ingels
- Defensive Quality Control: Brent Jackson
- Director of Sports Performance: Rusty Jones
- Assistant Linebackers: Cato June
- Functional Movement Therapist/Conditioning: Sam Khym
- Wide Receivers: Reggie Wayne
- Tight Ends: Tom Manning
- Applied Sports Science/Conditioning: Doug McKenney
- Defensive Backs: Ron Milus
- Assistant Defensive Backs: Mike Mitchell
- Defensive Line: Nate Ollie
- Assistant Defensive Line: Matt Raich
- Running Backs: DeAndre Smith
- Linebackers/Run Game Coordinator: Richard Smith
- Offensive Line: Tony Sparano Jr.
- Quarterbacks: Cam Turner
- Assistant Offensive Line: Chris Watt
- Wide Receivers: Reggie Wayne