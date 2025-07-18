Marvella Foundation mobile rolls into WNBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marvella Foundation will soon build a complex dedicated to Title IX and women's sports in Central Indiana. The organization is spreading the word at WNBA All-Star Weekend with a new mobile exhibit.

The Marvella Mobile parked in front of the Indiana Convention Center on Friday and shared their story to All-Star visitors such as Claire Todd.

WRTV

"We know we deserve to be on the court or on the field, but to know no matter what we have these people backing us is a great feeling," said Todd, a Phoenix Mercury season-ticket holder who is visiting from Arizona.

The foundation is named for Marvella Bayh, whose rejection from the University of Virginia based on her gender inspired her husband, Senator Birch Bayh, to author the Title IX law banning gender discrimination in education in 1972. The law led to colleges offering and funding women's sports.

Indiana University/Birch Bayh Senatorial Papers

The Marvella Foundation is building a permanent tribute to Title IX and its namesake at Fair Oaks Farms. It is scheduled to break ground in September and open in 2027.

"This is not just to help spread the word, but to help spread inspiration and dedication," said Marvella Foundation president Allison Barber. "Marvella's mom would say, 'Do your part and do your best.' That's all we need to know about Marvella Bayh; she spent her life doing her part and doing her best, which led to the inspiration of Title IX."

The Marvella Foundation

Sun King Brewing is donating $1 from every pint it sells from its downtown Indianapolis taproom to the Marvella Foundation during WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Additionally, The Sports Bra women's sports pub will donate 1 percent of its merchandise sales from its pop-up shop at the Sun King taproom to the Marvella Foundation.

The organization hopes to teach girls how to use sports to become leaders in other aspects of life.

WRTV

Todd said that's why she became enamored with playing sports such as basketball and soccer as a child.

"It was a constant reminder through sports that you are in control of yourself," Todd said. "It gave me a lot of confidence. It was great."

Todd's elementary school-aged sons are now fans of the WNBA and women's sports.

WRTV

"They usually wear their Diana Taurasi jerseys," Todd said. "One of my sons wanted the A'ja Wilson shoes and shorts for his birthday. He wears them very proudly."

The Marvella Foundation Mobile will continue popping up throughout Indianapolis through the weekend and is now available for hire.

WRTV

Its schedule through WNBA All-Star Weekend is as follows:

