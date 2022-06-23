INDOT to close Allisonville Road starting Sunday for Clear Path 465 work

INDIANAPOLIS — Allisonville Road is closing next week due to construction on the bridge.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. on July 1 the Allisonville Road bridge between 82nd and 86th Street will be closed.

With the Clear Path 465 construction ramping up, drivers should prepare for significant traffic changes in the Castleton area over the next few weeks with the first of three long-term ramp closures beginning soon, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

This weekend is the first case of work that will lead to traffic delays. Westbound Interstate 465 traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane from 82nd Street to the White River starting after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Road crews will be repaving the shoulders for an upcoming traffic shift and will move to the eastbound I-465 lanes.

Photo Provided/INDOT

When work moves to the closure of Allisonville Road, the I-465 westbound ramps will remain open for Allisonville Road north of the bridge, and the I-465 eastbound ramps will remain open for traffic south of the bridge according to the press release.

The detour route brings drivers down 86th Street, Center Street and 82nd Street.

The maintenance work, known as a bridge deck overlay, will protect the driving surface from water and road salt to minimize potholes and the need for future repairs, according to the press release.

The process on Allisonville Road will take only a few days provided there is dry weather. Rain could lead to an extended closure or postpone the work until July.

Following the project overview, additional closures that will follow Allisonville Road are northbound Binford Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-465 and Shadeland Avenue/56th Street on-ramp to northbound I-465.

There will also be shorter closures needed for ramps that will last nights and/or weekends. More traffic information will be posted on the project website as it occurs.

The northbound Binford Boulevard closure is expected to begin in the next two weeks which will be a long-term closure.

Photo Provided/INDOT

The start date may vary based on the Allisonville Road closure but is planned for July 5. The process is multi-year from the northbound Binford Boulevard ramp to westbound I-465.

The closure is needed to keep interstate traffic clear during the construction on I-465. It also allows for the completion of temporary ramps nearby.

During the construction, INDOT is recommended to use hands-free mobile mapping apps that have real-time traffic updates to help find any necessary alternate routes. Drivers should stay alert and expect delays for construction traffic.

When the full Clear Path 465 project is completed I-465 will be four lanes in each direction from the White River to Fall Creek. Additionally, auxiliary lanes between interchanges will help traffic enter and exit, according to the project overview.

The purpose is to improve safety and traffic flow on I-465 and I-69 in their connections with the northeast side of Indianapolis.