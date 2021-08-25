Family displaced after possible lightning strike, fire in Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — There are several reports of damage and flooding Wednesday afternoon across central Indiana as storms move through the area.

In Fishers, a family is displaced after a possible lightning strike caused a house fire on Brightwater Drive, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries.

Possible lightning strike on Brightwater Drive leaves one family displaced but no injuries. pic.twitter.com/qdTrzkqxe0 — Fishers Fire Dept. (@FishersFireDept) August 25, 2021

Hamilton County Emergency Management Executive Director Shane Booker told WRTV firefighters across the county, including in Noblesville, Carmel and Fishers, are investigating several possible lighting strikes. Booker said there has been at least one confirmed strike.

Center Grove High School reported a leak in the lower level of the building. The district says students were relocated to other classrooms and there are no changes to dismissal.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana reported water damage in the office and warehouse areas. The building was fully evacuated after fire alarms went off, and the Cynthia H. Hubert Community Cupboard closed at noon.

Gleaners says all other hunger relief programs will remain open Wednesday, including home delivery, mobile pantries, deliveries to agencies, and warehouse operations for deliveries and food pickup for our agency partners. The on-site pantry will be open normal hours on Thursday, from 2-7 p.m.

WRTV Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory says more rain fell in about 40 minutes in Indianapolis than what has fallen in the last 40 days.

More rain fell in roughly 40 minutes than we've had in the last 40 days! pic.twitter.com/xQuTVOKB3y — Kevin Gregory (@KevinGWRTV) August 25, 2021

The National Weather Service has received several reports of broken tree branches and power poles in Marion and Hamilton counties.

OTHER REPORTS:

.@OrioleTweets confirms there are a few ceiling leaks due to the rain at Avon High School. Parents have been notified and there are no interruptions to schedules. #INwx @NWSIndianapolis @wrtv — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithNews) August 25, 2021