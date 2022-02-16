Watch
Howard, Delaware counties providing sandbags to residents ahead of heavy rain

Flood watch in effect with 1-3 inches of rain expected Thursday
Michael B. Thomas
<p>ARNOLD, MO - MAY 04: Sandbags are piled up as floodwater approaches a neighborhood on May 4, 2017 in Arnold, Missouri. Towns along the Meramec River brace for the river to crest after days of rainfall in the region. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:22 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 10:40:31-05

KOKOMO — Howard County and Delaware County will provide sandbags for residents ahead of heavy rain that is expected Wednesday night and Thursday in Central Indiana.

Sandbags will be provided at the Howard County Emergency Management Agency at 627 S. Berkley Road. People should make arrangements to pick up bags by calling 765-456-242 before 3 p.m. and 765-431-7914 after 4 p.m.

Sand will be available to fill bags at the Howard County Highway Department (625 S. Berkley Road) and the Kokomo Street Department (720 E. Boulevard).

In Delaware County, there are two "fill your own bags" stations. The stations are at EMS station 3, located at 4501 East Memorial Drive and the county fairgrounds.

A flood watch will go into effect Wednesday night as heavy rain heads toward Central Indiana.

Widespread rain is expected overnight with 1-3 inches possible through Thursday.

WRTV StormTeam Meteorologist Todd Klaassen reported Thursday morning’s commute could be difficult with ponding possible on the roadways the entire day.

The National Weather Service warned that ice jams on rivers could exacerbate river flooding concerns, particularly in north central Indiana.

NWS also said runoff might result in the flooding of waterways and low-lying areas.

