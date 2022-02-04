Indiana National Guard helps motorists stranded during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indiana National Guard helped stranded motorists during this week’s winter storm.

Sixty highway teams consisting of 240 Guard members provided aid along Indiana highways.

According to the Indiana National Guard, 20 teams were sent to both the northern and central parts of the state, while 14 teams went to the south and six others moved to areas of the state experiencing extreme weather.

Some areas of the state received more than a foot of snow during the winter storm that lasted throughout Wednesday and Thursday.