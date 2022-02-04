Watch
Indiana National Guard helps motorists stranded during winter storm

Provided by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
Indiana National Guard members help a stranded semi driver during a winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 12:16:58-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indiana National Guard helped stranded motorists during this week’s winter storm.

Sixty highway teams consisting of 240 Guard members provided aid along Indiana highways.

According to the Indiana National Guard, 20 teams were sent to both the northern and central parts of the state, while 14 teams went to the south and six others moved to areas of the state experiencing extreme weather.

Some areas of the state received more than a foot of snow during the winter storm that lasted throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

