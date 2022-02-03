Johnson County residents spend Thursday shoveling snow

GREENWOOD — As people went to bed Wednesday night in Johnson County it wasn’t snowing, but as they woke up Thursday morning that was a completely different story.

“I salted the driveway down last night and it makes it easier to get it off now,” Richard Lenyo said.

You can say it’s not your typical day for those living in Johnson County.

“I know we are going to get a larger amount and I’m just making it easier to do the second time. Instead of trying to shovel a foot of snow at once, it's a lot easier to do 5 or 6 inches,” Lenyo said.

For Lenyo and his wife, they went from sunshine and beaches to a winter wonderland in a span of a week.

“We went to Florida on a cruise, went down to Saint Thomas and Saint Martin and then checked on our house that we are building and came home to this snow,” Lenyo said.

Across the street, 8th grader Nolan O’Connor is getting an early start on shoveling his driveway.

“I put out fliers to shovel other peoples' driveways because this is actually how I make pretty decent amount money,” O’Connor said.

Nolan expects in shovel in around $250.

“I like having things for myself like sweatshirts and stuff like that, so I like to work for my things too. I go out and make money and help other people out, just depends on the situation,” O’Connor said.

But it's not all about the money for this hard working 8th grader.

“That hard work makes you feel like a better person inside,” O’Connor said.