LIVE BLOG: Tornado warning issued for Knox County as storms move across Indiana

INDIANA — A second round of thunderstorms moving across Indiana today has led to a tornado warning in the southwestern part of the state.

Here's what we know.

11:09 p.m. Thursday

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing gusts of 70 mph is moving quickly into southern Grene county. The storm is moving quickly northeast.

SEVERE STORM moving toward Greene County. Here's the storm track. pic.twitter.com/ZsqYxF72WW — Kevin Gregory (@KevinGWRTV) May 20, 2022

Several other parts of the state, including much of central Indiana are under thunderstorm watches and warnings. Here's a view of the advisories from the NWS' Indianapolis Office as of 11:03 p.m.

11 p.m. Thursday

A tornado has been confirmed by radar according to the National Weather Service near Patoka, Indiana and Mount Carmel, Illinois. This has led to a tornado warning for southwestern Knox County until 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night.

The storm is moving northeast at 60 mph.

This blog will be updated.