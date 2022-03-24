NWS: Expect flooding for White River in Marion County, in other portions of central Indiana

Watch
Several bodies of water across the state, including in Marion County, are expected to flood overnight Thursday into Friday afternoon due to repeated rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Posted at 11:14 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 23:15:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Several bodies of water across the state, including a portion of the White River in Marion County, are expected to flood between Wednesday and Friday afternoon due to repeated rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS on late Wednesday issued a flood warning for a portion of the White River in Indianapolis' Ravenswood neighborhood, among other parts of central Indiana. In Marion County, the warning is tentatively set to expire at 2 p.m. Friday.

According to the warning, the river will rise above the flood stage by .3 feet early tomorrow afternoon, then fall below early Friday morning.

The following areas are also included in the warning:

  • East Fork White River at Seymour
  • White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant and near Centerton and Spencer, Hazleton, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport and Elliston
  • Eel River at Bowling Green
  • Eel River at North Manchester affecting Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Whitley and Kosciusko Counties

The NWS says people should avoid driving through flooded areas or around any barricades — especially at night when visibility is limited.

More information on flood safety is available on the NWS' website.

