Watch
Weather

Actions

NWS plans to survey storm damage in Washington County, Indiana

washington county storm damage.png
Provided Photos/Washington County Indiana Sheriffs Department<br/>
Deputies shared these photos of storm damage from March 18, 2022 in Washington County, Indiana. Sheriff Brent Miller and Emergency Management Director Desi Alexander spent part of March 19 looking at the damage.<br/>
washington county storm damage.png
Posted at 1:48 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 13:48:04-04

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — After severe thunderstorms on Friday night, the National Weather Service plans to survey for storm damage and a possible tornado in the area.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department says at least two homes, some businesses and lots of trees were damaged.

MORE: WRTV latest forecast

No injuries have been reported, according to the department.

This story will be updated when the NWS survey results become available.

TOP STORIES: $30 million golf and entertainment venue opening in downtown Indianapolis in June | PHOTOS: Plainfield Walmart distribution center fire | Live Updates: Walmart distribution center fire in Plainfield | Indianapolis car dealership under investigation for odometer fraud | New Castle High School varsity baseball coach resigns as district conducts investigation

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018