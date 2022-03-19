NWS plans to survey storm damage in Washington County, Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — After severe thunderstorms on Friday night, the National Weather Service plans to survey for storm damage and a possible tornado in the area.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department says at least two homes, some businesses and lots of trees were damaged.
No injuries have been reported, according to the department.
This story will be updated when the NWS survey results become available.
