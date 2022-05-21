Tornado-warned storms leave thousands without power, damage across central Indiana

SHELBY COUNTY — Tornado-warned and severe storms left thousands of Hoosier without power and damage in multiple counties in central Indiana Saturday afternoon.

As of just before 6 p.m. Duke Energy reported over 45,000 Hoosiers without power. Multiple outages were also reported in other areas across the state.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning in Shelby Co. around 4 p.m. after rotation was detected on the radar. A second Tornado Warning was issued in Wayne County just before that one ended.

In Johnson County, multiple power lines and structural collapses were reported during the peak of the storms, according to Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Pruitt.

Downed trees on I-65 between Edinburgh and Franklin also caused damage and left the interstate closed for cleanup. It is unclear if anyone was injured in these incidents.

An earlier round of storms in Cass Co. also took down some trees, damaged buildings and caused traffic accidents and overturned semis Saturday morning.

WRTV has crews heading south to Johnson and Shelby counties and will have more information and photos available as we gather it.

