Meredith Hackler joined WRTV as a Multi-Media Journalist and Reporter in February of 2022.

She comes to the Circle City from West Lafayette Indiana where she was an Evening Anchor and Reporter. During her reporting career she has had a large focus on state and local politics. She brings nearly a decade of experience to the newsroom.

Meredith is a 2014 graduate of Southern Illinois University and Illinois native. She chose a career in journalism because she loves telling stories, shinning a light on injustices happening in the community and learning more about the cities she has called home.

Meredith grew up coming to Indianapolis where she ran the mini marathon with her dad every year when she was in high school. Meredith is excited to continue to call the Hoosier state home and live in a city as vibrant and innovative as Indianapolis.

When Meredith isn’t working, she enjoys being outdoors with her yellow lab Daphne, binging a good TV series and checking out the best local places to grab a bite to eat.

Meredith is always looking for dog friendly activities so if you have a suggestion or story idea send it to Meredith.Hackler@wrtv.com.