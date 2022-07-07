INDIANAPOLIS — Protesters and the Indiana Democratic party gathered at the state house on Wednesday, July 6, which was supposed to be the first day that legislators gather to craft legislation that would address inflation and abortion access in Indiana.

As we previously reported Republican leadership moved the first day of sessions to July 25 for “logistical reasons."

The decision to make the change came after Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Previously, the special session was going to focus on lawmakers voting on whether to give Hoosiers a $250 taxpayer refund.

Although no action was taken on abortion on Tuesday, protesters remained at the State House throughout the afternoon to send a message to lawmakers.

"I hope that they are taking the time to test the temperature of public opinion and I hope that they are thinking about things like the mother’s life,” Diane Hancock, a protester at the pro-abortion rights protest said. “I have heard that they want to ban it without any exceptions, which is absolutely crazy. “

Democrats didn't discuss abortion at length during the press conference they held on Wednesday, but they did say they support a woman’s right to choose.

As for inflation, Indiana democrats say only 45 percent of Hoosiers haven’t received the first taxpayer refund of $125 the state gave back to taxpayers in addition to traditional tax refunds. That was done because of the state's $6 billion surpluses.

Democrats feel that given the current economy all Hoosier should qualify for the proposed 225 dollar refund the governor has said he wants to give to taxpayers.

They feel that all Hoosiers should get relief, not just those who have filed their taxes.

However, Democrats said there have been very few conversations between them and their colleagues across the aisle.

"I know the Republicans are meeting but as far as I am concerned there has not been enough transparency there has not been enough communications,” State Representative Cherrish Pryer of Indianapolis said. “We want to make sure that as many people receive some kind of relief, everybody is hurting. “

As for how the state will move forward when it comes to abortion rights little information has been shared from Republican leadership.

WRTV reached out to speaker of the house, Todd Huston’s office, and senate president pro-tempore Rodrick Bray for a statement on how the Republican party plans to move forward on both abortion access, as well as their response to Democrats and we didn't receive a response.

The special session will last for 40 days. Lawmakers have until Aug. 14 to pass legislation related to the two topics they will address during this special session.