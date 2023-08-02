How to do the Indiana State Fair for $20

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is fun for the whole family, but with so many things to do and eat, it can become an expensive adventure for a whole family.

With the help of $3 Thursdays and multiple free activities at the fair, we are going to build out how to enjoy the day with just a $20 per person.

Thankfully the fair offers a little bit for everybody.

If you are a foodie with little interest in fair rides, then you can build the entire day around different $3 food options around the fairgrounds.

While you may not be able to get exactly what your heart desires, there will be a $3 food option at just about every stand around the fairgrounds loop. With $3 admission of Thursday, you can make room for five different fair favorites on the menu.

If you are more of a thrill seeker, $3 Thursdays at the fair allow for $3 Midway rides throughout fair hours as well.

As the food digests, you can take in any number offree activities around the fair like a game of putt-putt to get the competitive juices flowing is your cup of tea or a stroll through the DNR building.

Just make sure you make it to a shuttle and back to Main Street for the 6:30 p.m. parade.

Then hop back on the shuttle around to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage to take in either 90s night ft. DJ Streblow (Aug. 3), Rob Base (Aug. 10) or Latino Fest with Noel Torres.