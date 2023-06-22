Indy Shorts International Film Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — Heartland Film has announced the lineup for the sixth annual Indy Shorts International Film Festival (Indy Shorts).

The event runs July 18-23, 2023 at multiple locations around the Circle City. According to the release, a record number of 3,900+ shorts were submitted this year, and from those, 165 shorts from 21 countries were programmed. Less than 4% of the films submitted to the festival are selected. The film lineup includes 18 World Premieres, 19 US Premieres, 54 Midwest Premieres and 47 Indiana Premieres.

Screenings will be hosted at Living Room Theaters (indoor), Newfields (indoor & amphitheater), Fort Ben Cultural Campus (indoor & outdoor) and virtually. According to the release, the 2023 festival is embracing a summer camp vibe that promises "s'more" than 165 short films that are curated into 29 themed programs, with 100 filmmakers expected to attend for Q&As following the screenings. Fest Pass and tickets are now on sale at www.IndyShorts.org.

Indy Shorts is also an Academy Award®-Qualifying Film Festival in all three short film categories (Live Action, Documentary and Animated) - only 34 film festivals in the world hold this designation. With a track record of 33 nominations and 10 Oscar®-winning shorts, there's a good chance attendees will see the next Academy Award®-contending films first in Indianapolis. Last year, an Indiana Spotlight film, "Stranger at the Gate" won the Grand Prize for Best Short Documentary receiving its Oscar® qualification. The film was then nominated for an Academy Award®.

"With last year's Oscar® track and this year's record number of submissions, the enthusiasm behind the Indy Shorts International Film Festival is unlike anything we've ever seen," said Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. "I can't wait for Indianapolis to meet the filmmakers and explore the wide variety of stories showcased in the 29 themed programs."

More than $30,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to filmmakers on Saturday, July 22. Selected award-winning films will be showcased at Newfields' Amphitheater for the Summer Nights: Award Winners Program. Attendees can enjoy free HotBox Pizza and camp-themed activities while attending.

Indy Shorts continues to establish international recognition in the film industry. Most recently, Indy Shorts was included on MovieMaker Magazine's top 20 Best Short Film Film Festivals in the World list for 2022, as well as, their 50 Best Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee for 2023.

For more information on all of the many highlights, themes, events, and more, visit here.