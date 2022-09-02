Johnny Depp set to join Jeff Beck at Brown County Music Center next month

NASHVILLE — Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck next month when the rock legend visits the Brown County Music Center in Nashville.

Jeff Beck has had one of the most influential careers in rock history. In the 1960’s Beck notably replaced Eric Clapton as the guitarist for the Yardbirds’.

Since then, Beck has earned eight Grammy Awards and has been listed as one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” by Rolling Stone.

Depp, star of films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, has recently made headlines off of the big screen with his lengthy and highly publicized defamation lawsuit involving ex-wife Amber Heard.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2018 Washington Post article where Heard, star of films such as “Justice League” and “Aquaman”, referred to herself as a representative of domestic abuse.

Depp was awarded a total of $15 million in damages from the lawsuit.

Now, Beck and Depp join forces on a new musical collaboration called “18”. The album was released on July 15 featuring a mix of Depp originals along with a wide range of covers that touches on everything from Celtic and Motown to John Lennon, the Beach Boys and The Velvet Underground.

Few tickets remain available for the October 19 show at the 2017-seat venue that opened in 2019.