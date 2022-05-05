Music festival coming to Indiana State Fairgrounds during Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Another new music festival will be taking place in Indianapolis this year with the announcement of the ALL IN Music and Arts Festival.

The new festival, organized by music industry veterans Steve Sybesma, Paul Peck, Dave Lucas, and Kevin Browning, is scheduled for Labor Day Weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“Indianapolis has always been home to me,” Sybesma said. “Coming back to produce the All IN Music & Arts Festival is a full-circle moment. Reuniting with Dave, and working with Paul and Kevin makes this the most exciting project of my career.”

The two-day music and cultural festival set for the fairgrounds will soon announce its artist lineup which will feature multiple stages across the property.

“Placing a multi-day live music festival over the Labor Day weekend will unquestionably drive tourism to Indy,” said Chris Gahl, senior vice president with Visit Indy. “Our tourism research shows pent-up demand to travel this summer specifically for live music, so our city will benefit from the caliber, timing, and location of the All IN Festival.”

This new festival joins a long list of music performances set for central Indiana – including the WonderRoad Music Festival at Garfield Park in June.

You can learn more and follow information, such as details about tickets, as it comes out at ALLINfestival.com.

Visitors who sign up for the email list through May 9 will be entered for a chance to win a VIP experience at the festival.