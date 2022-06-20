Fans disappointed after The Chicks show at Ruoff Music Center cut short

NOBLESVILLE — What was supposed to be a night of entertainment Saturday at Ruoff Music Center ended in disappointment for many fans when The Chicks cut their concert short.

On social media, many who attended said the band made it through only a few songs.

Some also said lead vocalist Natalie Maines told the crowd she was experiencing allergies before the show was ultimately canceled.

Afterward, Ruoff issued the following statement on the band's behalf:

A spokesperson for Live Nation, the entertainment company which manages the venue, acknowledged the concert's early end but declined to comment on the possibility of reimbursements.

But in a Tweet, Ruoff urged fans to keep their tickets.

"We are working to reschedule the show," the Tweet states.

It's unclear how many fans were in attendance that night.

As of Monday, the concert is listed as "Postponed" on Ticket Master's website. The band is scheduled to perform Tuesday in Cincinnati.

In 2020, the band changed its name from The Dixie Chicks to The Chicks. The term Dixie refers to Southern U.S. states, especially those that belonged to the Confederacy, ABC News reported.