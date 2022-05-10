Watch
Hall & Oates, Cage the Elephant to perform at new music festival in Indianapolis

Posted at 2:16 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 14:16:00-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cage the Elephant and more artists have been announced to the lineup for a new music festival this year in Indianapolis.

Indy Festival Partners announced the lineup for the inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival on Labor Day Weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the early bird two-day general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.

“This festival is going to be the greatest project of my career. I'm beyond excited to create a new chapter in live music history right here in my beloved hometown of Indianapolis,” All IN Music & Arts Festival co-founder Steve Sybesma said in a press release.

The music and cultural festival will have several stages across the fairgrounds.

Here is the full lineup:

  • Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Cage The Elephant
  • John Fogerty
  • Portugal. The Man
  • The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of
  • Widespread Panic and many more
  • The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more
  • Trampled By Turtles
  • Lucinda Williams and Her Band
  • Dawes
  • Misterwives
  • Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
  • The Four Tops
  • Watchhouse
  • The Driver Era
  • Dumpstaphunk
  • Samantha Fish
  • Hearty Har
  • Julia Kahn
  • Doug Henthorn
  • J. Elliott
  • The Rob Dixon Trio
  • Plus more to be announced

Tickets are on sale online.

