Hall & Oates, Cage the Elephant to perform at new music festival in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cage the Elephant and more artists have been announced to the lineup for a new music festival this year in Indianapolis.

Indy Festival Partners announced the lineup for the inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival on Labor Day Weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the early bird two-day general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.

“This festival is going to be the greatest project of my career. I'm beyond excited to create a new chapter in live music history right here in my beloved hometown of Indianapolis,” All IN Music & Arts Festival co-founder Steve Sybesma said in a press release.

The music and cultural festival will have several stages across the fairgrounds.

Here is the full lineup:



Daryl Hall & John Oates

Cage The Elephant

John Fogerty

Portugal. The Man

The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of

Widespread Panic and many more

The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more

Trampled By Turtles

Lucinda Williams and Her Band

Dawes

Misterwives

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

The Four Tops

Watchhouse

The Driver Era

Dumpstaphunk

Samantha Fish

Hearty Har

Julia Kahn

Doug Henthorn

J. Elliott

The Rob Dixon Trio

Plus more to be announced

Tickets are on sale online.