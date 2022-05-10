Hall & Oates, Cage the Elephant to perform at new music festival in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cage the Elephant and more artists have been announced to the lineup for a new music festival this year in Indianapolis.
Indy Festival Partners announced the lineup for the inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival on Labor Day Weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Tickets for the early bird two-day general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.
“This festival is going to be the greatest project of my career. I'm beyond excited to create a new chapter in live music history right here in my beloved hometown of Indianapolis,” All IN Music & Arts Festival co-founder Steve Sybesma said in a press release.
The music and cultural festival will have several stages across the fairgrounds.
Here is the full lineup:
- Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Cage The Elephant
- John Fogerty
- Portugal. The Man
- The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of
- Widespread Panic and many more
- The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more
- Trampled By Turtles
- Lucinda Williams and Her Band
- Dawes
- Misterwives
- Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
- The Four Tops
- Watchhouse
- The Driver Era
- Dumpstaphunk
- Samantha Fish
- Hearty Har
- Julia Kahn
- Doug Henthorn
- J. Elliott
- The Rob Dixon Trio
- Plus more to be announced
Tickets are on sale online.