INDIANAPOLIS — Several big-name musical acts are coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Labor Day weekend for the first-ever All IN Music and Arts Festival.

Among the notable headliners are both classic rock acts and newer alternative artists. They include — but aren't limited to — Hall and Oates; Cage the Elephant; Portugal, The Man; Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival; and Death Cab for Cutie, according to a news release from the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.

Here is a complete list of performers scheduled to perform:

Saturday, Sept. 3:



Daryl Hall & John Oates

Portugal. The Man

The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of

Widespread Panic and many more

Trampled By Turtles

Misterwives

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

The Four Tops

The Driver Era

Dumpstaphunk

Samantha Fish

Doug Henthorn

The Rob Dixon Trio

Kara Cole

The Palace

The Breakes

Sunday, Sept. 4:



Cage The Elephant

John Fogerty

Death Cab For Cutie

The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more

Lucinda Williams and Her Band

Dawes

Watchhouse

La Luz

Hearty Har

Julia Kahn

Hank Ruff

Jonah Baker

Joshua Powell

Dream Slice

J. Elliott

Ticket information is as follows:



Single Day Special Low Price of $99.50 available through 7/18

Single Day prices increase to $109.50 on 7/19

ALSO: 2-Day discounted tickets still available at $159.50 until 7/19

Tickets can be purchased at allinfestival.com.

A limited number of weekend campers, car/tent camping and RV spaces with water, power and sewer will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the fairground's camping facilities. Once you register, you became part of the All IN Camping Club, which guarantees your spot every subsequent year.

The festival will take place Sept. 3 and 4 at the fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.