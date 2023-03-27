Hoosier 'American Idol' contestant gets standing ovation from judges after emotional audition

Hoosier Cam Amen received a standing ovation and hugs from the judges after his emotional rendition of 'Hallelujah' during his American Idol audition.

The 27-year-old was one of two singers from central Indiana who moved forward at the American Idol auditions on Sunday.

Amen, who was born in Anderson, shared his story of growing up in and out of foster care before wowing the judges with his singing.

"I just remember being taken out of my classroom by police officers," he said during his audition recording. "We were crying and waiting for mom. She never came."

Amen said as soon as he turned 18 he took in his brother and sister so he could help raise them. His siblings are 20 and 21 now.

All three judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, gave Amen a standing ovation before awarding him the coveted Platinum ticket.

"I don't have anyone I've seen in this chair to compare you to," Shelton told Amen.

But Amen wasn't the only Indiana native making a name for herself on Sunday, Mikenley Brown, 17, also moved forward, landing her ticket to Hollywood and the next round of auditions.

Brown, from New Castle, also caught the judges attention with her unique style. She was accompanied by her father.

Although Amen gets to skip the first round in Hollywood you can watch Brown as Hollywood week starts off next Sunday & Monday, April 2 & 3 on ABC.