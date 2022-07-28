16th Annual ARPO Dog Olympics coming to Broad Ripple Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy area rescue Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership, Inc. (ARPO) announced it will hold its 16th Annual Dog Olympics Event at Broad Ripple Park on September 17.

Returning this year will be emcees and fan favorites Dean Metcalf (Producer of Q95’s Bob and Tom Show) and Bethany “Buffy” Phyne (of Pet Pals TV) who will announce the “paw by paw” action.

“The ARPO Dog Olympics is the absolute best way to spend a Saturday morning,” co-emcee Dean Metcalfe said. “Lots of wonderful people and adorable dogs in a beautiful park, having a blast engaging in friendly competition. I love seeing the huge variety of ‘dog-thletes’ that show up: big, small, mutts, purebreds, goofy, serious - all different, but all wonderful.”

In addition to the seven canine Olympic Events (T-Shirt Race, Shedding Contest, Pie-Eating Contest for human/dog teams, Obstacle Course, Bone-Finding Contest, Treat-Catching Contest and Barking Contest), the event will also feature a silent auction, local crafts, pet-themed vendors, pet item sales and T-Shirts.

Participants in the Dog Olympics may enter their dog for a fee of $5 per event, or $30 for all seven events. Spectators of all ages are free.

“Dog Olympics is not only our biggest fundraiser of the year but also the most fun and unique event we host,” Tinsley Dahl, President of ARPO said. “Every dollar that is raised during the event is utilized for veterinary expenses for local dogs and cats to provide the care they need to be placed in loving ‘furever’ adoptive homes. If you are not a dog owner but love watching dogs perform or would like to browse our silent auction and vendor tables, Dog Olympics will not disappoint!”

To participate in ARPO’s Dog Olympics, visit ARPO’s Facebook Events for registration forms. For Sponsorship & Vendor information, or to donate silent auction items, email info@adoptarpo.org.