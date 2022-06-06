Country artist Lee Greenwood coming to Brown County Music Center

NASHVILLE — Country singer Lee Greenwood is coming to the Brown County Music Center in Nashville this October.
Greenwood is coming to the music center on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets are available online, at the venue box office and by calling 812-988-5323.
Greenwood has earned several CMA, ACM and Grammy Awards throughout his career.
