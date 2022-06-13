Easton Corbin coming to Brown County Music Center September 16

NASHVILLE — Country artist Easton Corbin is coming to the Brown County Music Center this September.
Tickets for Friday, Sept. 16 show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday are available online, at the box office and over the phone at 812-988-5323.
Corbin has two No. 1 singles including "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll With It."
He also has several top 10 singles and three American Country Music Awards.
