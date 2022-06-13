Watch
Easton Corbin coming to Brown County Music Center September 16

Easton Corbin
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Easton Corbin arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Easton Corbin
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 11:43:57-04

NASHVILLE — Country artist Easton Corbin is coming to the Brown County Music Center this September.

Tickets for Friday, Sept. 16 show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday are available online, at the box office and over the phone at 812-988-5323.

Corbin has two No. 1 singles including "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll With It."

He also has several top 10 singles and three American Country Music Awards.

