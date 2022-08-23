Devour Indy Summerfest underway

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy Summerfest kicked off Monday with almost 120 restaurants showcasing value-priced, three-course menus.

This Summerfest, Devour Indy will be benefiting the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund. The Hospitality Relief Fund was created by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association to give back to employees of the hospitality industry who are still reeling in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and who were among the first to face economic fallout.

Visit www.devourindy.com to plan your two weeks of Devour Indy.

Devour Indy Summerfest ends on Sunday, Sept. 4.