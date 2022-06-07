Watch
EntertainmentInside IndyFood

Actions

Kountry Kitchen to rebuild on College Ave after devastating 2020 fire

kountry kitchen.png
Photo Provided/Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place
Kountry Kitchen is planning to rebuild and reopen after a fire in 2020 while management was getting ready to renovate and expand.
kountry kitchen.png
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 06:49:05-04

INDIANAPOLIS — More than two years after a fire destroyed its original location, Kountry Kitchen is getting ready to break ground on a new building on the north side of Indianapolis.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 19th Street and North College Avenue. Construction is expected to last about eight months.

The rebuild is possible after the restaurant received a $400,000 grant from Insight Development.

In January 2020, a two-alarm fire badly damaged the restaurant at 1831 N. College Ave. The owners, Cynthia and Isaac Wilson, were forced to close the North College Avenue location.

But in November 2020, they reopened catering and carryout from inside the Ruckus Building at Massachusetts Avenue.

In January 2020, a GoFundMe raised tens of thousands of dollars, including about $40,000 from Colts Owner Jim Irsay, to help reopen.

TOP STORIES: One Indianapolis donut shop was named one of the best in the country for 2022 | Speller reinstated into Scripps National Spelling Bee after appeal | PHOTOS: The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit | Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died | Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events Calendar

9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2018