Kountry Kitchen to rebuild on College Ave after devastating 2020 fire

INDIANAPOLIS — More than two years after a fire destroyed its original location, Kountry Kitchen is getting ready to break ground on a new building on the north side of Indianapolis.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 19th Street and North College Avenue. Construction is expected to last about eight months.

The rebuild is possible after the restaurant received a $400,000 grant from Insight Development.

In January 2020, a two-alarm fire badly damaged the restaurant at 1831 N. College Ave. The owners, Cynthia and Isaac Wilson, were forced to close the North College Avenue location.

But in November 2020, they reopened catering and carryout from inside the Ruckus Building at Massachusetts Avenue.

In January 2020, a GoFundMe raised tens of thousands of dollars, including about $40,000 from Colts Owner Jim Irsay, to help reopen.